Walker and the Illinois State Redbirds take on conference foe Northern Iowa

Illinois State Redbirds (18-11, 10-8 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (18-11, 10-8 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Illinois State Redbirds (18-11, 10-8 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (18-11, 10-8 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on Illinois State in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Panthers are 12-4 in home games. Northern Iowa leads college basketball in team defense, giving up 61.1 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Redbirds are 10-8 in conference matchups. Illinois State scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Northern Iowa scores 69.1 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 68.0 Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Northern Iowa allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Illinois State won the last matchup 59-54 on Jan. 22. Boden Skunberg scored 20 points to help lead the Redbirds to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell is shooting 43.6% and averaging 13.3 points for the Panthers. Will Hornseth is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Chase Walker is averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Redbirds. Ty’Reek Coleman is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.