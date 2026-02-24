Waldon, North Florida Ospreys to visit Douglas, Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

North Florida Ospreys (9-18, 4-12 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-14, 9-7 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

North Florida Ospreys (9-18, 4-12 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-14, 9-7 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alonya Waldon and North Florida visit Sinai Douglas and FGCU on Wednesday.

The Eagles have gone 6-7 at home. FGCU is eighth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Anasia Staton leads the Eagles with 5.5 boards.

The Ospreys are 4-12 in conference games. North Florida gives up 70.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

FGCU is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.4% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 61.9 points per game, 1.8 more than the 60.1 FGCU gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. FGCU won 55-51 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Douglas led FGCU with 23 points, and Alexa Washington led North Florida with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Douglas is scoring 11.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Staton is averaging 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games.

Waldon is scoring 11.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Ospreys. Jamisyn Stinson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

