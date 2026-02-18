Wake Forest jumps out early, beats Clemson 85-77

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Juke Harris scored 20 points to lead five Demon Deacons in double-figure scoring, and Wake Forest…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Juke Harris scored 20 points to lead five Demon Deacons in double-figure scoring, and Wake Forest jumped out early and cruised past Clemson 85-77 on Wednesday night.

Clemson trailed by as many as 20 points midway through the first half and were down 13 at halftime. The Tigers opened the second half on a 9-1 surge to pull to 46-41 but didn’t get closer.

Sebastian Akins added 16 points for Wake Forest, which shot 55% (28 of 51) overall. Myles Colvin made four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the first half for the Demon Deacons. Mekhi Mason finished with 13 points and Tre’Von Spillers scored 10.

Wake Forest (14-12, 5-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three consecutive games since ending a five-game skid. Clemson (20-7, 10-4) has lost three straight.

Jake Wahlin made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Clemson. Carter Welling and Ace Buckner added 13 points apiece.

Wake Forest took the lead for good about two minutes in and used a 22-8 opening run to help build a 45-32 halftime lead. The Demon Deacons had their largest lead, 45-25, with 2:27 left before halftime. Wahlin scored nine first-half points for Clemson.

Wake Forest shot 67% (18 of 27) overall in the first half and made 6 of 12 from long range.

Clemson hosts Florida State on Saturday.

Wake Forest is on the road Saturday to face Virginia Tech.

