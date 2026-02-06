Wake Forest hosts No. 24 Louisville after Harris’ 31-point game

Louisville Cardinals (16-6, 6-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-11, 2-7 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Louisville Cardinals (16-6, 6-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-11, 2-7 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts No. 24 Louisville after Juke Harris scored 31 points in Wake Forest’s 96-78 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Demon Deacons are 8-5 on their home court. Wake Forest scores 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Cardinals are 6-4 in conference play. Louisville ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Wake Forest’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Louisville gives up. Louisville averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Wake Forest gives up.

The Demon Deacons and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 20.9 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Myles Colvin is shooting 41.9% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

Aly Khalifa is averaging 3.8 points for the Cardinals. Ryan Conwell is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 73.7 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.