Wagner takes on New Haven for conference matchup

Wagner Seahawks (12-14, 8-7 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (7-19, 5-10 NEC) West Haven, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wagner Seahawks (12-14, 8-7 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (7-19, 5-10 NEC)

West Haven, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aniya McDonald-Perry and New Haven host Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor and Wagner in NEC play.

The Chargers are 6-9 on their home court. New Haven has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seahawks are 8-7 in conference games. Wagner ranks fourth in the NEC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Doyinsola Modesayor averaging 2.7.

New Haven makes 39.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Wagner has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Wagner has shot at a 38.1% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 40.0% shooting opponents of New Haven have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Wagner won 50-45 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Klea Kaci led Wagner with 15 points, and Merit Innocent led New Haven with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindsay Hogan is averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Chargers. McDonald-Perry is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Keana Foz is averaging 8.6 points and 2.2 steals for the Seahawks. Doyinsola Modesayor is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chargers: 2-8, averaging 59.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 53.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.