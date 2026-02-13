Wagner and Stonehill face off in conference matchup

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-15, 4-8 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (11-12, 7-5 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-15, 4-8 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (11-12, 7-5 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Wagner and Stonehill will play on Saturday.

The Seahawks are 7-3 in home games. Wagner gives up 58.0 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 4-8 against conference opponents. Stonehill is fourth in the NEC scoring 60.2 points per game and is shooting 39.5%.

Wagner’s average of 3.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 60.2 points per game, 2.2 more than the 58.0 Wagner gives up to opponents.

The Seahawks and Skyhawks square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klea Kaci is shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 7.1 points. Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor is averaging 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Brooke Paquette is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Ella Pelletier is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 55.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 60.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

