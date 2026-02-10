VMI visits Neely and UNC Greensboro

VMI Keydets (6-19, 1-11 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-15, 6-6 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

VMI Keydets (6-19, 1-11 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-15, 6-6 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro faces VMI after Justin Neely scored 24 points in UNC Greensboro’s 67-64 victory over the Furman Paladins.

The Spartans have gone 6-5 in home games. UNC Greensboro allows 80.3 points and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Keydets are 1-11 in conference games. VMI is 4-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UNC Greensboro scores 77.3 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 78.6 VMI gives up. VMI averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UNC Greensboro allows.

The Spartans and Keydets face off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neely is shooting 50.6% and averaging 17.2 points for the Spartans. KJ Younger is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Tan Yildizoglu is averaging 9.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Keydets. TJ Johnson is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Keydets: 0-10, averaging 66.0 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.