Virginia Tech visits Stanford following Wenzel’s 22-point showing

Virginia Tech Hokies (18-7, 8-5 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (16-9, 5-7 ACC)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces Stanford after Carleigh Wenzel scored 22 points in Virginia Tech’s 82-62 loss to the NC State Lady Wolfpack.

The Cardinal are 9-4 on their home court. Stanford scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Hokies have gone 8-5 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech scores 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

Stanford averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.5 per game Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech scores 13.1 more points per game (73.9) than Stanford allows (60.8).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Clardy averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Courtney Ogden is shooting 49.1% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Wenzel is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hokies. Carys Baker is averaging 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Hokies: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

