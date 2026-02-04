Virginia Tech visits Notre Dame following Hidalgo’s 37-point performance

Virginia Tech Hokies (18-5, 8-3 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-8, 6-5 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Virginia Tech Hokies (18-5, 8-3 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-8, 6-5 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts Virginia Tech after Hannah Hidalgo scored 37 points in Notre Dame’s 78-66 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Fighting Irish are 11-2 on their home court. Notre Dame has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hokies are 8-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech is fourth in the ACC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kilah Freelon averaging 3.4.

Notre Dame averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech averages 9.3 more points per game (74.6) than Notre Dame allows (65.3).

The Fighting Irish and Hokies match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hidalgo is scoring 25.3 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Fighting Irish. Cassandre Prosper is averaging 14.1 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Carys Baker is averaging 14.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Hokies. Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 14.5 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hokies: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

