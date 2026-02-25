Villanova wins 82-73 against Butler

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Acaden Lewis scored 20 points as Villanova beat Butler 82-73 on Wednesday. Lewis shot 8 of…

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Acaden Lewis scored 20 points as Villanova beat Butler 82-73 on Wednesday.

Lewis shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Wildcats (22-6, 13-4 Big East Conference). Bryce Lindsay shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to add 19 points. Devin Askew shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Michael Ajayi led the Bulldogs (15-14, 6-12) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Butler also got 15 points from Yohan Traore. Finley Bizjack also had 12 points.

Villanova took the lead with 13:21 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Lewis led the Wildcats with 14 points in the first half to help put them ahead 42-28 at the break. Askew scored 16 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

