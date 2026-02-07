Victor Okojie’s double-double propels UMass Lowell to 89-79 victory over Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Okojie had 22 points and 11 rebounds to power UMass Lowell to an 89-79 victory…

Angel Montas added 21 points and six rebounds for the River Hawks (10-15, 5-5 America East Conference). Xavier Spencer shot 6 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Amir Lindsey finished with 23 points, seven assists and two steals for the Great Danes (8-17, 4-6). Okechukwu Okeke added 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Jaden Kempson finished with 18 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

