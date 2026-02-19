VCU visits No. 18 Saint Louis following Avila’s 21-point game

VCU Rams (21-6, 12-2 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (24-2, 12-1 A-10) St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VCU Rams (21-6, 12-2 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (24-2, 12-1 A-10)

St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Saint Louis hosts VCU after Robbie Avila scored 21 points in Saint Louis’ 81-76 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Billikens are 16-0 in home games. Saint Louis is seventh in college basketball with 19.1 assists per game. Avila leads the Billikens averaging 4.3.

The Rams are 12-2 in conference games. VCU is second in the A-10 scoring 83.7 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

Saint Louis averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.8 more made shots than the 6.6 per game VCU gives up. VCU averages 15.9 more points per game (83.7) than Saint Louis gives up (67.8).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Louis won the last meeting 71-62 on Jan. 8. Kellen Thames scored 18 points points to help lead the Billikens to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avila is averaging 12.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Billikens. Trey Green is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Terrence Hill Jr. is averaging 14.6 points for the Rams. Jadrian Tracey is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 9-1, averaging 86.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Rams: 10-0, averaging 81.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

