Valdes leads Troy against Southern Miss after 22-point game

Troy Trojans (17-9, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (13-14, 6-8 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy takes on Southern Miss after Victor Valdes scored 22 points in Troy’s 74-62 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-3 in home games. Southern Miss has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trojans are 9-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy scores 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Southern Miss scores 73.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 74.9 Troy allows. Troy averages 8.7 more points per game (82.3) than Southern Miss gives up (73.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djahi Binet is averaging 11 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Tylik Weeks is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Valdes is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.7 points for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.