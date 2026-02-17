UTSA hosts Florida Atlantic after Vanterpool’s 26-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-12, 6-7 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (5-20, 1-12 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-12, 6-7 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (5-20, 1-12 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on UTSA after Devin Vanterpool scored 26 points in Florida Atlantic’s 83-81 overtime loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-9 in home games. UTSA averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Owls have gone 6-7 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic is third in the AAC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Vanterpool averaging 5.3.

UTSA’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The Roadrunners and Owls square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Brent Moss is averaging 11.6 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Vanterpool is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Owls. Isaiah Elohim is averaging 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.