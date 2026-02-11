UTEP plays Liberty on 6-game road slide

UTEP Miners (10-12, 2-9 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (11-11, 5-6 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (10-12, 2-9 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (11-11, 5-6 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP will aim to end its six-game road losing streak when the Miners face Liberty.

The Flames are 4-5 in home games. Liberty is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

The Miners are 2-9 in conference games. UTEP allows 70.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Liberty averages 64.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 70.0 UTEP allows. UTEP has shot at a 37.2% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 39.0% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Mills is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 15.7 points. Emmy Stout is shooting 56.7% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games.

Portia Adams is averaging 10.7 points for the Miners. Mary Moses Amaniyo is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Miners: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.