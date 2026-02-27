UTEP hosts Kennesaw State after Adams’ 23-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (12-15, 5-11 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (13-13, 5-10 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (12-15, 5-11 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (13-13, 5-10 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP faces Kennesaw State after Portia Adams scored 23 points in UTEP’s 66-64 win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Miners are 10-6 in home games. UTEP is 7-12 against opponents over .500.

The Owls are 5-11 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State has a 6-12 record against teams above .500.

UTEP scores 65.5 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 61.3 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 62.7 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 68.9 UTEP allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in CUSA play. Kennesaw State won the last matchup 83-52 on Jan. 23. Shania Nichols-Vannett scored 18 points to help lead the Owls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams is scoring 10.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Miners. Ivane Tensaie is averaging 9.0 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 31.5% over the past 10 games.

Keyarah Berry is averaging 14.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Owls. Latazia Williamson is averaging 11 points, six rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 56.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

