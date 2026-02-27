Utah Valley visits Abilene Christian after Woodson’s 23-point outing

Utah Valley Wolverines (14-12, 7-8 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (20-8, 11-4 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (14-12, 7-8 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (20-8, 11-4 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Utah Valley after Erin Woodson scored 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 76-66 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Wildcats are 13-1 on their home court. Abilene Christian ranks sixth in the WAC with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Meredith Mayes averaging 4.6.

The Wolverines are 7-8 in conference matchups. Utah Valley has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Abilene Christian is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.6% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley averages 63.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the 59.9 Abilene Christian allows to opponents.

The teams play for the third time in conference play this season. Abilene Christian won the last matchup 70-50 on Feb. 6. Payton Hull scored 28 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Davis is averaging 5.1 points for the Wildcats. Hull is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games.

Amanda Barcello is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 14.3 points and 2.4 steals. Cambree Blackham is shooting 38.8% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

