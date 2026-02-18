Utah Tech plays UT Arlington on 6-game win streak

Utah Tech Trailblazers (16-11, 9-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (14-11, 6-7 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (16-11, 9-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (14-11, 6-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech seeks to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Trailblazers take on UT Arlington.

The Mavericks have gone 8-3 at home. UT Arlington scores 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Trailblazers are 9-4 in WAC play. Utah Tech is fifth in the WAC with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Ethan Potter averaging 7.8.

UT Arlington’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

The Mavericks and Trailblazers face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raysean Seamster is averaging 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Potter is averaging 15.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noah Bolanga is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

