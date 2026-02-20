Utah State visits LaMendola and Grand Canyon

Utah State Aggies (6-19, 2-14 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-17, 8-8 MWC) Phoenix; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah State Aggies (6-19, 2-14 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-17, 8-8 MWC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Utah State after Julianna LaMendola scored 22 points in Grand Canyon’s 70-68 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Antelopes have gone 5-7 in home games. Grand Canyon has a 4-15 record against opponents over .500.

The Aggies are 2-14 in MWC play. Utah State averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 4-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Utah State allows. Utah State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Grand Canyon gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in MWC play. Grand Canyon won the last matchup 86-66 on Jan. 28. Casey Valenti-Paea scored 16 points points to help lead the Antelopes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Mann is averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Antelopes. LaMendola is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sophie Sene is averaging 9.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Elise Livingston is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 54.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

