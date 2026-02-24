Utah State plays New Mexico, looks to end home skid

New Mexico Lobos (19-9, 11-6 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (6-20, 2-15 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (19-9, 11-6 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (6-20, 2-15 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts New Mexico looking to end its six-game home slide.

The Aggies are 5-7 on their home court. Utah State has a 3-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lobos are 11-6 in conference play. New Mexico is seventh in the MWC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jessie Joaquim averaging 4.4.

Utah State scores 58.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 61.0 New Mexico gives up. New Mexico has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. New Mexico won 58-33 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Cacia Antonio led New Mexico with 12 points, and Sophie Sene led Utah State with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elise Livingston averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Aaliyah Gayles is averaging 11.8 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Laila Abdurraqib averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Joana Magalhaes is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 0-10, averaging 53.4 points, 25.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 61.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

