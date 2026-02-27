Utah State faces Boise State, aims to halt 15-game slide

Utah State Aggies (6-21, 2-16 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (22-7, 13-5 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah State Aggies (6-21, 2-16 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (22-7, 13-5 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State heads into the matchup with Boise State after losing 15 in a row.

The Broncos are 14-2 in home games. Boise State scores 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Aggies are 2-16 in conference games. Utah State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Boise State is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State averages 58.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 64.1 Boise State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Boise State won 76-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Dani Bayes led Boise State with 14 points, and Elise Livingston led Utah State with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Hansen is averaging 7.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Broncos. Tatum Thompson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Sophie Sene is scoring 9.2 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Karyn Sanford is averaging 9.3 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 52.8 points, 25.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

