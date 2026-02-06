Utah State Aggies play the Wyoming Cowboys, look for 5th straight victory

Utah State Aggies (19-3, 10-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (13-10, 4-8 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah State Aggies (19-3, 10-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (13-10, 4-8 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State seeks to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Wyoming.

The Cowboys are 11-3 on their home court. Wyoming ranks eighth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Aggies are 10-2 in conference games. Utah State ranks seventh in the MWC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Mason Falslev averaging 4.3.

Wyoming’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Utah State allows. Utah State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Wyoming gives up.

The Cowboys and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leland Walker is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Cowboys. Khaden Bennett is averaging 9.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the last 10 games.

Michael Collins Jr. is averaging 18.4 points for the Aggies. Falslev is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.