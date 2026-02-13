UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Perry and SFA

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (17-8, 11-5 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-9, 13-3 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (17-8, 11-5 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-9, 13-3 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on UT Rio Grande Valley after Myka Perry scored 23 points in SFA’s 93-51 win against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Vaqueros are 7-4 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

The Ladyjacks are 11-5 in Southland play. SFA is 2-3 in one-possession games.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 66.5 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 67.3 SFA gives up. SFA has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalayah Ingram is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Kayla Lorenz is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Harmaine Dominguez is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, while averaging 12.9 points. Kaylinn Kemp is averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 9-1, averaging 67.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

