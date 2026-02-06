UT Martin plays Morehead State, seeks 5th straight win

Morehead State Eagles (12-12, 8-5 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (19-5, 11-2 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (12-12, 8-5 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (19-5, 11-2 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin is looking to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Morehead State.

The Skyhawks are 11-0 on their home court. UT Martin is third in college basketball allowing 62.6 points per game while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Eagles are 8-5 in OVC play. Morehead State is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UT Martin scores 72.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 76.8 Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 13.6 more points per game (76.2) than UT Martin allows to opponents (62.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Petkovski is averaging 5.6 points for the Skyhawks. Andrija Bukumirovic is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jon Carroll is averaging 10.4 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Eagles. George Marshall is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 9-1, averaging 68.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.