UT Martin defeats SIU-Edwardsville 81-76

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Andrija Bukumirovic’s 19 points helped UT Martin defeat SIU-Edwardsville 81-76 on Saturday. Bukumirovic also added nine…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Andrija Bukumirovic’s 19 points helped UT Martin defeat SIU-Edwardsville 81-76 on Saturday.

Bukumirovic also added nine rebounds for the Skyhawks. The Skyhawks are now 20-7 overall and moved into first place in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 12-4 record.

Pedro Santos scored 15 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line, and added three steals for UT Martin. Filip Radakovic shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Tyler King finished with 27 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (17-10, 10-6). SIU-Edwardsville also got 21 points from Jack Campion. Arnas Sakenis finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Up next

UT Martin plays Tuesday against Southeast Missouri State at home, and SIU-Edwardsville visits Tennessee Tech on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.