USC hosts Ciezki and Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (14-11, 3-10 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits USC after Shay Ciezki scored 29 points in Indiana’s 74-59 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Trojans are 10-3 on their home court. USC scores 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 3-10 in conference games. Indiana averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when winning the turnover battle.

USC averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

The Trojans and Hoosiers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazzy Davidson is averaging 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Trojans. Kara Dunn is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ciezki is averaging 24.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Hoosiers. Lenee Beaumont is averaging 11.4 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

