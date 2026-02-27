UNLV hosts Nevada following Gibbs-Lawhorn’s 30-point outing

Nevada Wolf Pack (19-9, 11-6 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (14-14, 9-8 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nevada Wolf Pack (19-9, 11-6 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (14-14, 9-8 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Nevada after Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 30 points in UNLV’s 80-67 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Rebels are 8-5 in home games. UNLV has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolf Pack have gone 11-6 against MWC opponents. Nevada is fifth in the MWC with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Elijah Price averaging 9.0.

UNLV makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Nevada’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (45.8%).

The teams play for the second time this season in MWC play. Nevada won the last meeting 89-76 on Jan. 31. Corey Camper Jr. scored 32 points to help lead the Wolf Pack to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibbs-Lawhorn is shooting 50.5% and averaging 20.3 points for the Rebels. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Camper is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 17.8 points. Price is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 79.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

