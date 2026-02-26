UNC Wilmington wins 88-65 over North Carolina A&T

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Wessler had 19 points in UNC Wilmington’s 88-65 victory against North Carolina A&T on Thursday…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Wessler had 19 points in UNC Wilmington’s 88-65 victory against North Carolina A&T on Thursday night.

Wessler added five rebounds for the Seahawks (25-4, 14-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Jahnathan Lamothe went 5 of 9 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Greedy Williams had 14 points and shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Seahawks prolonged their winning streak to six games.

Zamoku Weluche-Ume led the Aggies (11-16, 4-12) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and six rebounds. North Carolina A&T also got 14 points from Lewis Walker. Trent Middleton also had 10 points.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 12:07 left in the first half and did not trail again. Wessler led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 44-26 at the break. Lamothe led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

