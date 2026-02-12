UNC Wilmington hosts N.C. A&T after Ferrito’s 23-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-13, 4-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-17, 1-10 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-13, 4-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-17, 1-10 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts N.C. A&T after Mary Ferrito scored 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 81-61 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Seahawks are 4-6 in home games. UNC Wilmington gives up 70.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

The Aggies are 4-7 in CAA play. N.C. A&T is 4-10 against opponents over .500.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.5 per game N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (41.8%).

The Seahawks and Aggies meet Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rori Cox is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Seahawks. Paige Smith is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chaniya Clark is averaging 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Crystal Hardy is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 0-10, averaging 56.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

