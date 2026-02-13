UNC Wilmington hosts Hofstra after Davis’ 23-point game

Hofstra Pride (17-9, 8-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-4, 10-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hofstra Pride (17-9, 8-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-4, 10-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits UNC Wilmington after Cruz Davis scored 23 points in Hofstra’s 66-62 win against the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Seahawks are 12-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.1 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Pride are 8-5 in CAA play. Hofstra is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNC Wilmington scores 77.3 points, 9.6 more per game than the 67.7 Hofstra allows. Hofstra has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

The Seahawks and Pride match up Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hodge is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Seahawks. Patrick Wessler is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Preston Edmead averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Davis is averaging 19.8 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

