UNC Wilmington hosts Elon after Harrell’s 25-point outing

Elon Phoenix (13-12, 5-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-4, 9-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Elon Phoenix (13-12, 5-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-4, 9-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits UNC Wilmington after Isaac Harrell scored 25 points in Elon’s 82-77 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Seahawks are 11-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington ranks second in the CAA with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Wessler averaging 3.3.

The Phoenix are 5-7 in CAA play. Elon ranks sixth in the CAA with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Chandler Cuthrell averaging 6.8.

UNC Wilmington scores 77.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 78.7 Elon allows. Elon scores 14.4 more points per game (82.0) than UNC Wilmington allows to opponents (67.6).

The Seahawks and Phoenix meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hodge averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Wessler is averaging 13.5 points and 9.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Cuthrell is scoring 20.9 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Phoenix. Bryson Cokley is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.