UNC Greensboro visits Chattanooga after Younger’s 20-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-17, 8-8 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (12-17, 6-10 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits Chattanooga after KJ Younger scored 20 points in UNC Greensboro’s 87-75 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Mocs are 6-7 on their home court. Chattanooga is third in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 74.3 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Spartans are 8-8 in conference play. UNC Greensboro has a 4-12 record against teams over .500.

Chattanooga is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.4% UNC Greensboro allows to opponents. UNC Greensboro averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Chattanooga allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UNC Greensboro won the last meeting 77-72 on Jan. 1. Younger scored 24 points to help lead the Spartans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate Darner is averaging 9.9 points for the Mocs. Jordan Frison is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Neely is shooting 53.7% and averaging 18.2 points for the Spartans. Younger is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

