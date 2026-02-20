UNC Asheville hosts Presbyterian following McDaniel’s 20-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-23, 1-12 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-17, 5-9 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-23, 1-12 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-17, 5-9 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts Presbyterian after Journee McDaniel scored 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 60-55 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-10 in home games. UNC Asheville ranks second in the Big South with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nia Green averaging 3.1.

The Blue Hose are 1-12 against conference opponents. Presbyterian has a 1-8 record against opponents over .500.

UNC Asheville scores 60.9 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 71.8 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 53.7 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 60.4 UNC Asheville allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UNC Asheville won 64-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Green led UNC Asheville with 15 points, and Jacia Cunningham led Presbyterian with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Aileen Marquez is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cunningham is shooting 31.3% and averaging 10.6 points for the Blue Hose. Krystal Haddock is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Blue Hose: 1-9, averaging 53.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

