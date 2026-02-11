UMKC visits Oral Roberts after Dow’s 20-point outing

UMKC Roos (4-20, 1-9 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-20, 0-10 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

UMKC Roos (4-20, 1-9 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-20, 0-10 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts UMKC after Connor Dow scored 20 points in Oral Roberts’ 92-75 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Golden Eagles are 4-7 in home games. Oral Roberts is eighth in the Summit League with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ofri Naveh averaging 4.2.

The Roos are 1-9 against Summit League opponents. UMKC is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

Oral Roberts averages 72.0 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 83.2 UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 71.0 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 79.2 Oral Roberts allows.

The Golden Eagles and Roos face off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Harper is averaging 15.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Dow is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

Karmello Branch is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Roos, while averaging 12.5 points. CJ Evans is averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 0-10, averaging 69.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Roos: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

