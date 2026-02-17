UMKC plays Denver, looks to end home slide

Denver Pioneers (9-17, 3-10 Summit) at UMKC Roos (6-19, 4-9 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Denver Pioneers (9-17, 3-10 Summit) at UMKC Roos (6-19, 4-9 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC aims to break its three-game home slide with a win over Denver.

The Roos have gone 4-8 at home. UMKC is 5-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pioneers are 3-10 against Summit opponents. Denver is 5-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UMKC’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Denver gives up. Denver averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UMKC allows.

The Roos and Pioneers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Bennett is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Roos. Zaire Harrell is averaging 10.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games.

Brooke Murrell is averaging 5.2 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers. Coryn Watts is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roos: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.