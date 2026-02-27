UMKC hosts Oral Roberts following Harper’s 47-point outing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-22, 3-12 Summit League) at UMKC Roos (4-25, 1-14 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-22, 3-12 Summit League) at UMKC Roos (4-25, 1-14 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits UMKC after Ty Harper scored 47 points in Oral Roberts’ 102-80 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Roos have gone 3-10 at home. UMKC gives up 83.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 3-12 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts is 5-13 against opponents over .500.

UMKC is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than UMKC allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Oral Roberts won 69-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Connor Dow led Oral Roberts with 16 points, and Karmello Branch led UMKC with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Evans is averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Roos. Kasheem Grady II is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Harper is averaging 17.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Luke Gray is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roos: 0-10, averaging 63.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.