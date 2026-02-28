UMBC wins 84-60 over UMass-Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Jah’likai King’s 24 points helped UMBC defeat UMass-Lowell 84-60 on Saturday for the Retrievers’ eighth-straight win.…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Jah’likai King’s 24 points helped UMBC defeat UMass-Lowell 84-60 on Saturday for the Retrievers’ eighth-straight win.

King shot 9 of 13 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Retrievers (20-8, 13-2 America East Conference). Anthony Valentine scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Jose Roberto Tanchyn shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

JJ Massaquoi led the way for the River Hawks (13-17, 8-7) with 17 points and six rebounds. UMass-Lowell also got 13 points and nine rebounds from Shawn Simmons II. Angel Montas finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

