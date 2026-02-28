Live Radio
UMBC wins 84-60 over UMass-Lowell

The Associated Press

February 28, 2026, 7:27 PM

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Jah’likai King’s 24 points helped UMBC defeat UMass-Lowell 84-60 on Saturday for the Retrievers’ eighth-straight win.

King shot 9 of 13 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Retrievers (20-8, 13-2 America East Conference). Anthony Valentine scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Jose Roberto Tanchyn shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

JJ Massaquoi led the way for the River Hawks (13-17, 8-7) with 17 points and six rebounds. UMass-Lowell also got 13 points and nine rebounds from Shawn Simmons II. Angel Montas finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

