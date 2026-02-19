UMBC wins 75-62 over Vermont

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jah’likai King’s 24 points helped UMBC defeat Vermont 75-62 on Thursday. King also added five rebounds for…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jah’likai King’s 24 points helped UMBC defeat Vermont 75-62 on Thursday.

King also added five rebounds for the Retrievers (17-8, 10-2 America East Conference). Anthony Valentine added 12 points and five assists. Caden Diggs shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

TJ Long led the way for the Catamounts (17-11, 9-4) with 21 points and eight rebounds. Vermont also got 17 points, 12 rebounds and two steals from Gus Yalden, and Momo Nkugwa finished with seven points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

