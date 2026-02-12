UMBC defeats Maine 78-62

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Anthony Valentine scored 16 points as UMBC beat Maine 78-62 on Thursday. Valentine added eight rebounds…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Anthony Valentine scored 16 points as UMBC beat Maine 78-62 on Thursday.

Valentine added eight rebounds for the Retrievers (15-8, 8-2 America East Conference). Caden Diggs scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range). Josh Odunowo shot 2 of 7 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 12 points.

TJ Biel led the Black Bears (6-20, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and six rebounds. Maine also got 10 points from Bashir N’Galang.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

