UMass Lowell visits Bryant for conference showdown

UMass Lowell River Hawks (7-17, 1-10 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (16-8, 6-5 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaini Edmonds and UMass Lowell visit Nia Scott and Bryant on Thursday.

The Bulldogs are 8-3 in home games. Bryant is third in the America East with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Scott averaging 5.3.

The River Hawks are 1-10 in America East play. UMass Lowell has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Bryant’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UMass Lowell allows. UMass Lowell averages 57.9 points per game, 3.1 more than the 54.8 Bryant allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and River Hawks meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is averaging 12.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Maranda Nyborg is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Edmonds is averaging 13.6 points for the River Hawks. Sabrina Larsson is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 61.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 52.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

