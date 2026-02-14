UIC visits Poock and Murray State

UIC Flames (11-13, 6-7 MVC) at Murray State Racers (21-3, 12-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (11-13, 6-7 MVC) at Murray State Racers (21-3, 12-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts UIC after Halli Poock scored 26 points in Murray State’s 95-69 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Racers are 11-0 on their home court. Murray State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flames are 6-7 against MVC opponents. UIC ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 28.6% from 3-point range.

Murray State is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.7% UIC allows to opponents. UIC has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poock is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 21.5 points and 4.3 assists. Haven Ford is shooting 45.2% and averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jessica Carrothers is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Flames. Julia Coleman is averaging 14.0 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 9-1, averaging 85.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

