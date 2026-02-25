UIC takes on Bradley after Coleman’s 23-point outing

Bradley Braves (18-9, 12-5 MVC) at UIC Flames (13-14, 8-8 MVC) Chicago; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts…

Bradley Braves (18-9, 12-5 MVC) at UIC Flames (13-14, 8-8 MVC)

Chicago; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Bradley after Julia Coleman scored 23 points in UIC’s 69-61 victory over the Drake Bulldogs.

The Flames have gone 7-6 in home games. UIC has a 2-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Braves have gone 12-5 against MVC opponents. Bradley has a 6-7 record against opponents over .500.

UIC makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Bradley averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UIC gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Bradley won 73-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Maya Foz led Bradley with 21 points, and Jessica Carrothers led UIC with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carrothers is averaging 18.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Flames. Coleman is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylen Nelson is scoring 18.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Braves. Foz is averaging 15.1 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

