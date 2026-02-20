UCSD faces UC Irvine following Mayes’ 24-point performance

UCSD Tritons (18-9, 8-7 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (18-9, 11-4 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (18-9, 8-7 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (18-9, 11-4 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits UC Irvine after Hudson Mayes scored 24 points in UCSD’s 72-66 victory over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Anteaters are 9-3 on their home court. UC Irvine ranks third in the Big West with 16.1 assists per game led by Tama Isaac averaging 4.4.

The Tritons are 8-7 against conference opponents. UCSD has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

UC Irvine scores 77.3 points, 7.0 more per game than the 70.3 UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UC Irvine gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. UC Irvine won the last meeting 61-59 on Jan. 25. Jurian Dixon scored 12 points points to help lead the Anteaters to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Anteaters. Kyle Evans is averaging 12.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

Mayes is averaging 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Tritons. Bol Dengdit is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Tritons: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

