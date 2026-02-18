UCSB hosts CSU Northridge following Hughes’ 27-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (16-10, 9-5 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (17-9, 10-5 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (16-10, 9-5 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (17-9, 10-5 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays UCSB after Larry Hughes Jr. scored 27 points in CSU Northridge’s 84-60 win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Gauchos have gone 10-2 at home. UCSB ranks seventh in the Big West with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Zion Sensley averaging 5.8.

The Matadors are 9-5 against conference opponents. CSU Northridge leads the Big West with 17.5 assists. Josiah Davis leads the Matadors with 7.2.

UCSB’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 10.2 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UCSB allows.

The Gauchos and Matadors face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sensley is averaging 11.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Gauchos. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hughes averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc. Davis is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.