UCSB hosts Cal Poly after Borter’s 20-point performance

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-21, 1-13 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (16-7, 8-6 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays Cal Poly after Zoe Borter scored 20 points in UCSB’s 69-62 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Gauchos have gone 7-3 at home. UCSB has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mustangs have gone 1-13 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is ninth in the Big West with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Charish Thompson averaging 5.4.

UCSB is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game UCSB gives up.

The Gauchos and Mustangs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Borter is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Gauchos. Olivia Bradley is averaging 13.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games.

Vanessa McManus is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Mustangs. Thompson is averaging 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 60.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 53.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

