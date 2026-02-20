UCSB faces Hawaii following Borter’s 20-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (15-10, 9-6 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (18-7, 10-6 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (15-10, 9-6 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (18-7, 10-6 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts Hawaii after Zoe Borter scored 20 points in UCSB’s 74-58 win against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Gauchos are 8-3 on their home court. UCSB is third in the Big West in team defense, allowing 59.6 points while holding opponents to 36.9% shooting.

The Rainbow Wahine are 9-6 against Big West opponents. Hawaii has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

UCSB averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Hawaii gives up. Hawaii averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than UCSB gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. Hawaii won the last meeting 67-50 on Jan. 18. Keiara Curtis scored 19 points to help lead the Rainbow Wahine to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Borter is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Gauchos. Olivia Bradley is averaging 11.7 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Teyahna Bond is averaging 3.2 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Bailey Flavell is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 60.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 9-1, averaging 64.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

