UCF visits Utah after Burks’ 23-point game

UCF Knights (18-7, 7-6 Big 12) at Utah Utes (10-16, 2-11 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Utah after Jordan Burks scored 23 points in UCF’s 82-71 win against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Utes are 8-6 in home games. Utah has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Knights have gone 7-6 against Big 12 opponents. UCF scores 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Utah averages 75.8 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 77.4 UCF gives up. UCF averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Utah gives up.

The Utes and Knights face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Brown is scoring 20.2 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

Jamichael Stillwell is averaging 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Knights. Themus Fulks is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.