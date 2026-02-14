UCF hosts Scott and No. 12 Baylor

Baylor Bears (21-5, 10-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-14, 2-11 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears (21-5, 10-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-14, 2-11 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Baylor visits UCF after Taliah Scott scored 22 points in Baylor’s 83-67 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Knights are 7-7 in home games. UCF allows 65.2 points and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Bears are 10-3 in conference games. Baylor is sixth in the Big 12 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs averaging 3.2.

UCF makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (34.9%). Baylor averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UCF gives up.

The Knights and Bears match up Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leah Harmon is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 15.7 points. Mahogany Chandler-Roberts is shooting 43.0% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

Scott is scoring 20.4 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bears. Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 12.1 points and 10.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

