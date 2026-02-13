UCF hosts Lorient and West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (15-9, 6-5 Big 12) at UCF Knights (17-6, 6-5 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (15-9, 6-5 Big 12) at UCF Knights (17-6, 6-5 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits UCF after Brenen Lorient scored 21 points in West Virginia’s 70-63 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Knights are 12-2 in home games. UCF averages 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Mountaineers have gone 6-5 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is second in the Big 12 giving up 63.6 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

UCF’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than UCF gives up.

The Knights and Mountaineers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Kugel is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Knights. Jordan Burks is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Honor Huff is averaging 15.4 points for the Mountaineers. Lorient is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

