UCF hosts Carr and Baylor

Baylor Bears (14-14, 4-11 Big 12) at UCF Knights (20-7, 9-6 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears (14-14, 4-11 Big 12) at UCF Knights (20-7, 9-6 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays UCF after Cameron Carr scored 26 points in Baylor’s 87-80 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Knights have gone 13-3 in home games. UCF ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 4.7.

The Bears are 4-11 in Big 12 play. Baylor averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 8-4 when winning the turnover battle.

UCF makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Baylor scores 5.1 more points per game (82.5) than UCF gives up to opponents (77.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is averaging 14.3 points and 6.9 assists for the Knights. Jordan Burks is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Obi Agbim averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Tounde Yessoufou is shooting 45.3% and averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

